Pak prosperity linked with Balochistan, says COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) interacted with participants of 3rd National Security Workshop Balochistan at GHQ. The interaction is part of three weeks workshop being held at Quetta.

COAS said that our nation has given innumerable sacrifices for attainment of peace. Our internal and external challenges demand a comprehensive national response and Army, in coordination with other institutions of the state, is fully engaged in enabling that response.

He reiterated that prosperity of Pakistan is linked with prosperity of Balochistan. Participants thanked COAS for opportunity of security workshop provided by the Army saying that they feel reinvigorated to play their part in national development.

Share on: WhatsApp