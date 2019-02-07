Pak proposes India visit to finalize draft agreement

Kartarpur corridor

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it has proposed to Indian authorities about sending a Pakistani delegation on March 13 to finalize the draft agreement for the Kartarpur corridor.

In a Twitter message, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said that in a spirit of constructive engagement Pakistan has proposed to India that the Pakistan delegation may visit India on March 13 followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation on 28 March to finalise the draft agreement for the #Kartarpur corridor.

“We look forward to positive reciprocity from India,” the spokesman added.

The statement came following reports that India would will soon send the draft proposal of Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan.

