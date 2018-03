Karak

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Thursday that Pakistan was producing surplus electricity, adding that it was the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision which is now being fulfilled. Khaqan Abbasi arrived in the Karak district and inaugurated Neshpa Oil & Gas and LPG project. Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and other senior leaders of PML-N.—Agencies