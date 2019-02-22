Pak prisoners freed by Saudi Arabia start arriving home

Staff Reporter

The repatriation process of Pakistani prisoners started on Thursday as those freed by Saudi authorities started to arrive in the country.

The move came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request and ordered the release of over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi prisons during the high-profile visit.

Amid emotional scenes at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, five Pakistani prisoners landed in Lahore from Jeddah. Ecstatic family members lauded the premier’s efforts to bring their loved ones back home.

The released citizens narrated the hardships they had to face and thanked the prime minister and the crown prince for showing graciousness.

