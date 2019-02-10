Pak Post’s progressive initiatives

OF late Pakistan Post has made some major strides and taken initiatives to meet contemporary day requirements. Under Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, the organisation is on the road to regain its standing that up till now was criticised by all and sundry for lagging further behind other courier services in the private sector.

The fortunes of Pakistan Post will change if it continues to take progressive initiatives such as the one it took on Saturday in the form of introducing E-commerce to meet rising expectations of digital consumers and business community. The new service will enable customers to enjoy options like online shopping and cash on delivery. Speaking at the launch of service, Murad Saeed said our objective is provision of all facilities to the people at their doorsteps in minimum rates. The very step indeed is in line with the changing communications market that will greatly help the organisation to multiply its revenue and enhance public confidence on the organisation.

It is also good to hear from the Minister that Pakistan Post is entering into country’s logistic market, which at present was worth $ 32. 2 billion, which is growing at a rate of more than eighteen percent per annum. Pakistan Post is also expecting up to $ 2.5 billion Foreign Direct Investment on public private partnership model for its capacity building in the logistic sector. With this initiative alone the revenue share of Pakistan Post is expected to be Rs 100 billion whereas its current losses are Rs 11 billion. Pakistan Post is also targeting the parcel export market that was catered to by local and international private couriers at very high rates. Pakistan Post only has a huge network across the country and all its outlets need to be computerised along with equipping its staff with proper training on modern lines. Given the energy with which the Minister for Communication is working, we are confident that Pakistan Post’s all forward looking initiatives will be implemented with rapid pace and it will become first public sector organisation to stand on its own feet. We want Pakistan Post to become model of success for other public sector enterprises that also needs to be revived and put on the path of profitability.

Share on: WhatsApp