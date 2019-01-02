Pak Post to start microfinance loan disbursement project

Islamabad

Pakistan Post would start a pilot project for microfinance loan disbursement of Khushhali Bank to serve a large customers base across the country.. Senior officials of Pakistan Post told APP that Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed have already announced to initiate the pilot project with Khushhali Bank.

He said that the financial inclusion is the demand of the modern postal users and Pakistan Post would join hands with Khushhali Bank to provide branchless banking services to the masses across the country.—APP

