Pak Post rejects allegation of giving contract to HBL against PPRA Rules

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Post on Friday rejected allegations of awarding contract to HBL in violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules for digitalization of financial services of Pakistan Post with an investment of Rs. 118 billion.

In a written reply to the complainant, Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana said that Pakistan Post and HBL agreement in question has been inked after fulfilling all the legal and procedure requirements. He said that Pakistan Post agreement with HBL is not an unsolicited contract, adding that it is actually a strategic alliance under agency function regime which Pakistan Post Office Department is exercising since, 1980. He said that no public fund was involved in it. He said that it is based on a business plan of next 20 years whereby not only Pakistan Post revenues will increase in manifold fashion but will also improve its products and services in line with customers need and will also ensure the cause of National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) to provide better and affordable services delivery to the rural population, making them bankable.

He said that this agreement will also provide various value additions which are part of all the competitors, product and services.

He said that this include ATM services, e-commerce platform and widening base of international and domestic remittances through proper banking channel.