Pak Post to in prove service

Islamabad

Pakistan Post has initiated several projects to enhance the efficacy of its services across the country. Mobile Money Transfer Solution project has been initiated under Public Private Partnership.

Under this project, Pakistan Post will convert its all manual money transfer services into latest digital system including pension, micro-finance, ATM, e-commerce, insurance, international remittances, wallet cards and mobile applications.

Pakistan Post Logistics Company project was also introduced to provide latest technology based logistics services to the people.—NNI