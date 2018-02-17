Pak Post, NBP sign MoU to boost Digital Financial Services

Islamabad

Pakistan Post and National Bank of Pakistan Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at ECO Postal Staff College to boost Digital Financial Services in the country through a huge network of 12,000 Post Offices countrywide as well as to achieve the target of the State Bank of Pakistan for strengthening National Financial Inclusion Strategy extending Digital Financial Services to 50% population of Pakistan by the year 2020.

Federal Minister for Postal Services, Moulana Amir Zaman Bukhari and Saeed Ahmed, President, National Bank of Pakistan were the Guests of Honor on the occasion.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by the large gathering of National Bank Executives and Postal Officers. Madam Rubina Tayyab, Director General, Pakistan Post, Dr. Naseer Ahmed, Additional Director General (Admn) and Masood Khan, Group Chief Payment Services/Digital Banking from National Bank of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his sentiments, Federal Minister for Postal Services, Moulana Amir Zaman Bukhari said Pakistan Post’s collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan is in the best interest of the people of Pakistan.

Postal Minister, Moulana Amir Zaman Bukhari also highlighted the salient features of the MoU according to which National Bank of Pakistan will install ATM Machines in the major Post Offices across the country for quick transfer of home remittances, international remittances, and further improvement of disbursement of pension including introduction of Islamic Bank.

In her welcome address, Madam Rubina Tayyab, Director General, Pakistan Post said that Pakistan Post is the prestigious public service department in the country serving the masses through a huge network of Post Offices with 50,000 postal work force.

She said Pakistan Post is currently working on an ambitious agenda of Financial Inclusion in the country for provision of better digital financial and banking services to the customers. She said, Pakistan Post is providing the services of Savings Bank since 1856.

She termed the MoU between Pakistan Post and National Bank of Pakistan a great step forward to serve the cause of National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

On this occasion, Madam Rubina Tayyab also urged the Postal Officers and Field staff to work with the spirit of dedication to implement the drive of Digital Financial Services hand in hand with the National Bank of Pakistan.

Saeed Ahmed, President, National Bank of Pakistan said the National Bank of Pakistan collaboration with Pakistan Post is a historic occasion.

He said Pakistan Post will play a significant role with National Bank of Pakistan to deliver the banking services at the doorstep of the customers.

He also urged the Postal Officers to working jointly for the success of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the National Interest of Pakistan.—INP