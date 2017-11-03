Pak post issues stamps to mark cricket teams success in Champions Trophy

Lahore

Pakistan Post on Thursday issued a set of three commemorative stamps along with a souvenir sheet to commemorate the historic victory of Pakistan cricket team in the Champions trophy.

The stamps and the souvenir sheet were launched at an impressive ceremony at the Gadaffi stadium which was attended by Federal Minister for Postal Service, Syed Ameer Zaman, Director General, Pakistan Post, Madam Rubina Tayyab and the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi along with officials of the PCB.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister attributed Pak team’s success in the mega event to collective team efforts and hard work.

“It was indeed a big accomplishment on part of our team which is adding to the prestige and respect of our country through its splendid performance in the international events home and abroad”, he said.

The Federal Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for approving issuance of the commemorative stamps to acknowledge PCB and the Pakistan team’s endeavors for winning glory for the country.

DG Pakistan Post in her address dilated upon the importance of commemorative stamps to pay tribute to the winning team. She enlightened the audience about the role of commemorative stamps from a pictorial history of remarkable achievements and memorable event taking place on the national canvas.

She emphasized that Pakistan Post will continue to take such steps in future as well in order to acknowledge the achievements of Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan post has established a postal counter to ensure the availability of commemorative stamps along with the souvenir sheet. The audience showed keen interest in the commemorative stamps during the ceremony.—APP