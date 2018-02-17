Pak Post inks pact with UBL to deliver financial services

Staff Reporter

United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan Post recently signed a memorandum of understanding enabling post offices all over Pakistan to deliver financial services through the UBL Omni platform.

The agreement was signed by Sima Kamil, President & CEO, UBL and Rubina Tayyab, Director General of Pakistan Post. On this occasion, Saqib Aziz, Secretary Postal Services and Sharjeel Shahid, Group Head – Digital Banking, UBL were also present along with senior executives of Pakistan Post and UBL.

Pakistan Post and UBL Omni, through this collaboration will enhance the customer experience at the Pakistan post offices by providing them multiple financial services including Remittance, Mobile account Opening, interbank fund transfer cash deposit /withdrawal for UBL account holders, Pakistan railway ticket payments and other disbursement projects. UBL Omni Branchless banking allows commercial players to offer financial services outside traditional bank premises. This initiative will enable UBL to increase its nationwide footprint.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Federal Secretary Postal Services, Saqib Aziz said that the Ministry of Postal Services has initiated various projects to make Pakistan Post a vibrant public service department under the Reform Agenda approved by the Pakistan Government. He further added that the outreach, trust and delivery of services rendered by post offices in the remote areas provide unmatched opportunities for expansion of Branchless banking networks.