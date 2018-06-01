Pak possesses immense potential for FDI: Iftikhar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SAARC CCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday said that Pakistan has enormous potential for foreign direct investment (FDI) and the target of $ 100 billion FDI can be achieved easily if coercive efforts are made.

Addressing as a chief guest at an Iftar dinner hosted by Ghazanfar Ali Bilour,President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in honor of High Commissioners and Ambassadors including from SAARC member states, Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan was in a race with other regional countries especially with India in attracting more and more FDI,” says a press release issued here today.

Diplomats of various countries including China, Japan, France, Australia, Britain, Turkey, India, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Morocco, UAE, Nepal, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Austria and Tunisia attended the Iftar dinner.

He said Pakistan’s economy is based on strong fundamental of competitiveness. As an emerging economy, Pakistan offers the opportunity of diversification to global players and strong intend to structure forms in various sectors of the economy. He said Pakistan has a mature financial and legal system and was rapidly removing the bottlenecks in ease of doing business so as to attract more foreign investors into the country. He said work was also on to provide more tax incentives to those who wish to avail the liberal policies of the country.

He said the challenges of security and energy shortage have already been addressed while the country’s economy was growing stronger and international economic institutions have termed all indicators positive. He said by the year 2025 Pakistan would have the fifth largest middle class in the world and the international companies would have no option left but to come and invest in Pakistan.

He said the over 60 per cent youth of the country were a huge incentive as they were educated, technically skilled and ready to enter the employment field in challenging environment.

He said there was a great potential for foreign companies to grow and do business, and those who do it would find Pakistan friendly and open to them.