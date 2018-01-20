Pak possesses immense potential for FDI: Chairman BOI

Roundtable investment dialogue

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Naeem Zamindar has said that Pakistan has enormous potential for foreign direct investment (FDI). Human resource and geographical location of Pakistan are great assets so we can achieve the target of $ 100 billion FDI if coercive efforts are made.

While addressing a ‘Roundtable Investment Dialogue’ titled ‘the Investment Agenda & the Economic Climate’ organized by Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG) in collaboration with BOI here, he said that Pakistan was in a race with other regional countries especially with India in attracting more and more FDI.

He said that despite the downturn in the global economy, Pakistan had experienced the return of foreign investment, structural reforms implementation, improvement in the overall fiscal and monetary situation. Pakistan has attracted over $ 15 billion FDI since 2008.

Dozens of Chief Executive Officers CEOs and heads of world leading companies and firms along with representatives took an active part in the Roundtable Investment Dialogue and showed keen interest in investment in different sectors in Pakistan.

They also asked different queries related to the registration of companies, tax system, tax rebates, tax holidays, tax exemptions for the foreign investors as well as presented a number of suggestions for the improvement of tax system in Pakistan.

Naeem Zamindar in this regard, referred to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related infrastructure and power projects which carried immense potential for foreign investment.

Director General BOI Foreign Investment and Marketing Jamil Ahmad Qureshi gave a presentation to the participants of dialogue about existing investment potential of special economic zones SEZs.

He said that the provincial governments had received many applications for various potential zones in their respective provinces and are in the process of preparing documents to further process the applications. They are also engaged with potential local and foreign investors to finalize arrangements for infrastructure development of the areas identified for Zones.

“Successful SEZs offer immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, uninterruptible power supply, clearly titled land, public facilities, and support services .In addition, streamlined regulatory enforcement, simpler business and establishment rules, expedited customs administration, and other special administrative and approval procedures are also offered in such zones” he added.

Executive Director General-II BOI Fareena Mazhar informed the participants that fiscal benefits under the SEZ law included a one-time exemption from custom duties and taxes for all capital goods imported into Pakistan for the development, operations and maintenance of a SEZ both for the developer as well as for the zone enterprise and exemption from all taxes on income for a period of ten years.

“The provincial SEZ authorities, set up under the law, are required to move the applications received from developers to the Federal Board of Investment which is to act as the secretariat to the Board of Approvals and the Approval committee” she said.

The participants pressed on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Pakistan by simplifying all the relevant and concerned procedures because enabling business environment played a pivotal role in attracting domestic and foreign investment.

To this Executive Director General-I BOI Saleem Ahmad Ranjha assured all out support and assistance to the foreign investors in the wake of any problem confronted by them in dealing with government agencies.

He said that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had simplified the procedure for the registration of companies and had been registering companies in a time of four hours only.

“Due to the reforms efforts by the federal and provincial Governments, Pakistan has improved its ranking from 148 out of 189 countries to 144th out of 190 economies for 2017 on the Word Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index. It was included among the ten countries, which were termed the most improved economies in 2015/16 in areas tracked by Doing Business” he maintained.