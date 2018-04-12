Pak political conscience on trial again: Fowzia

Observer Report

Karachi

Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that the Pakistani political conscience is on the trial, as the rulers are trying to repeat the Raymond Davis drama in recent Islamabad road murder case. Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, she said that the killing of an innocent Pakistani is not only a murder case but also a trial of the conscience of our national leadership.

She said she would put this question before our political, religious, defence, media, and social, judicial and civil society circles that whether the killer, Col Joseph, would be freed like Raymond Davis without seeking repatriation of innocent Dr Aafia Siddiqui. She regretted the Americans involved in murders of Pakistanis are easily freed while the daughter of the nation Aafia Siddiqui is silently allowed to languish in the American prison. She asked if the American nation will keep a mum a Pakistani diplomat kills an American citizen in the same fashion. She said could any Pakistani diplomat imagine breaking of traffic signal in the US?

She said those who talk about diplomatic impunity could tell whether any killer deserve such impunity. She said Aafia was a Pakistani citizen and she had got full impunity against trial in the US by shifting her from Afghanistan. Dr Fowzia said today it is again the question of protection of life and property of Pakistani citizens. She said giving a safe passage to Col Joseph would be tantamount to give a license to kill to the Americans in Pakistan. She said if the rulers had no other option but to free Col Joseph at least they should swap him for Dr Aafia Siddiqui.