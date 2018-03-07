Pak players dominate Qatar Junior Squash Championship

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistani players dominated the Qatar Junior Squash Championship by winning all the titles in all categories.

The three-day Junior Squash Championship was held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, said a message received here on Tuesday.

Players from Pakistan, India, Qatar, Egypt, Malaysia, Jordan, Ireland, America and Iran participated in the championship.

Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan outclassed his Indian opponent Sunil by 3-0 in under-13 category final 11-2, 11-8 and 11-4 in 17 minutes.

Another Pakistani star, Hammad Khan showed a wonderful performance by winning the title against his opponent Abdul Rehman of Jordan in under-15 category 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 in 23 minutes.

In under-17 category, Haris Qasim defeated his compatriot Farhan Hashmi in straight games to win the title 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 33 minutes.

The under-19 title was also won by Pakistani Uzair Rasheed, who defeated countryman Abbas Zeb in a thrilling match 2-11,9-11,11-5,11-9 and 11-6 in 52 minutes.