Pak plans tax hike on NATO containers amid mily rift with US

Tehran

Pakistan is considering an increase in the toll tax of containers carrying military hardware and weapons for US-led NATO troops in Afghanistan amid a rift with Washington.

Pakistani authorities will likely put in place a 100 to 150 percent raise in the tax, Al-Waght reported.

The Pakistani Ministry of Communication is said to present a revision of the toll tax rate on NATO containers to the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for approval.

The government in Islamabad charges $2,500 per NATO container. The trucks use national highways from the Southern port city of Karachi to Torkham and Chaman crossings on the Pakistani-Afghan border.

Islamabad is also mulling charging aeronautical fee to NATO for using Pakistan’s airspace. NATO used Pakistan’s airspace over 350 times per month when the Afghan war was at its peak. In 2011, all supply of military hardware to NATO and US troops is carried out through Karachi port. The supply remained suspended for at least eight months after a NATO helicopter intentionally attacked and killed 27 soldiers at Salala check post.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan suspended military and intelligence cooperation with the United States in the wake of President Donald Trump’s allegation that Islamabad has given the US “nothing but lies and deceit” and suspension of security aid for Pakistan.

Khan added that the US is facing defeat in Afghanistan despite spending billions of dollars, Dawn reported.

He alleged that the US is using Pakistan as a ‘scapegoat’ for its failures in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan does not want to put a price on its sacrifices but wants them to be recognised,” the Defence Minister said, adding that Pakistan will not allow Afghanistan’s war to be fought on Pakistani territory.

Khan also stressed that the US is busy in a blame game against Pakistan rather than providing it with assistance to secure the Pak-Afghan border.

The US Embassy in Islamabad announced that it had not been informed about the suspension of military cooperation by Pakistan.

The Pentagon on Monday announced it was withholding $900 million in security assistance for Pakistan, while Pakistani authorities are considering the option of blocking supplies of US troops deployed in Afghanistan through its territory amid the diplomatic tensions between Islamabad and Washington.

The United States has also announced that Washington is suspending national security assistance to Pakistan, claiming Islamabad is not acting seriously enough against militants.

US President Donald Trump’s tweet describing Pakistan as liars and cheaters provoked a wave of public fury in the South Asian country as Washington moved to withhold aid to Islamabad. Trump has accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump said, clearly indicating that Pakistan would no longer receive any security aid from the US till the time it sees a change in behaviour from them in fight against terrorism.

Trump in his new foreign strategy had also accused Pakistan of allowing terrorist safe havens on its soil, saying Islamabad must take action against terrorists who attack American forces in war-torn Afghanistan.—INP