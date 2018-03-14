Pak photo show at UN on Status of Women

United Nations

Pakistan made a mark at the U.N. Monday, the first day of a two-week session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), by organizing an impressive Photo Exhibition and co-sponsoring an event on the Culture of Gender Justice with Qatar and other countries.

The photo exhibition, organized by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, was attended by the UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, and ambassadors from many countries.

The exhibition, highlighting the inspiring stories of some of Pakistan’s most prominent trailblazing women and was also attended by a delegation from Pakistan headed by MNA Dr Shezra M. Ali.

Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN, in her welcome remarks said that the exhibition titled, “No turning back: women who made history”, has sought to honour Pakistani women who have demonstrated that they can be high achievers and have an impact, not just in their own country, but around the world.

She said that from the first elected female Prime Minister in the Muslim world to attaining the high positions of Foreign Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly, top diplomats, judges, human rights activists, economists, sportswomen and entertainers, Pakistani women have shown that the sky is the limit if they put their minds to it.—APP