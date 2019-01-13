Pak Pharma, Healthcare Expo tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The 8th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2019 Exhibition and Conference having corporate delegations from China, Tai-wan, Turkey, Malaysia and Germany, will be kicked off at Expo Centre Lahore on Tuesday.

The three-day exhibition and conference is being organized by Prime Event Management and is supported by Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA), and Group of Researchers and Intellectuals of Pakistan (GRIP). Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inaugurate the expo on Tuesday morning in hall one. Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Health Minister Punjab, Zahid Saeed, Chairman PPMA, Chaudhry Ansar Farooq, PPMA North, Amjad Ali Jawa, CEO Wilshire Lab. Hamid Raza, CEO Nuetra Pharmaceutical, Shahzaib Akram, former chairman PPMA and Prof. Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Vice Chancellor, Punjab University, Lahore will be guests of honor at the inaugural ceremony.

Director Prime Event Kamran Abbasi said that this event will promote pharma and healthcare industry of the province by providing a shared platform for all stakeholders under one roof. There will be more than 200 stalls of 70 plus companies from above mentioned five countries.

Kamran Abbasi told that they are expecting more than 15000 visitors during three days in exhibition only.

