Pak owes Rs20,000b loan burden

Malakand

Provincial Minister for Revenue, Shakeel Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistan owed Rs20,000 billion loans burden due to wrong decisions of past rulers with Mughals kings’ style livings. Addressing a public gathering at Shalowai here, the minister said the austerity campaign of PTI government would help to reduce financial burden on national kitty and make Pakistan’s economically strong.

He said people expectations from PTI government committed to address their problems and all the inherited challenges were very high. The Minister said taxation system would be improved.—APP

