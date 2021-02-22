Pak optimistic about its removal from grey list

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will meet today to decide whether to keep Pakistan on the grey list or take it off.

The virtual FATF plenary meeting is being held in Paris from February 22 to 25 to consider cases of various countries on the grey list, including Pakistan, and decision will be made at the conclusion of the meetings.

In the last plenary held in October 2020, FATF had announced that Pakistan would continue to remain on its grey list till February 2021 for six out of 27 unmet action plan targets on anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT).

The Pakistan has already complied the six recommendations and submitted their details to the FATF secretariat.