Pak opposes use of chemical weapons under any circumstances

Islamabad

“Pakistan remains fully committed to the objectives of CWC and continues to actively and constructively participate in OPCW’s work’ this was stated by Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Ms Tehmina Janjua while speaking at the Seminar on Chemical Weapons Convention: Implementation and Challenges, organized by the Center for International Strategic Studies Islamabad here on Tuesday.

Ambassador Naqvi, in his opening remarks, stated that CWC is deeply connected to customary international law and the International Humanitarian Law, specifically in the context of the prohibition of use of discriminate force and principle of use of proportional force.

Foreign Secretary highlighted Pakistan’s exemplary role in the implementation of CWC. She underlined Pakistan’s strong commitment to the principles and objectives of CWC and said that Pakistan has also pledged adequate quantities of chemical protection equipment, which could be utilized by OPCW in case of chemical emergencies. Pakistan has hosted several regional and international capacity building courses including advanced international assistance and protection course. In this regard, the Foreign Secretary posited that in 2015 ‘Pakistan established a Regional CWC assistance and protection center in Islamabad, which was formally inaugurated by Director General OPCW’, which is appreciated internationally.

The Foreign Secretary categorically stated that Pakistan has been following the standards adopted by various multilateral export control regimes. She said, “Our national control lists and guidelines are consistent with those of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and the Australia Group (AG).—INP