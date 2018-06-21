Pak offers 308 stipends to S. Lankan students

Colombo

In order to enhance younger eneration’s capacity building for better educational opportunities, the Government of Pakistan through its High Commission awarded scholarships to 308 Sri Lankan students under the prestigious Jinnah Scholarships Scheme at a local hotel in Kandy on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor, University of Paradenyia, Prof. Upul B. Dissanayake was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Mayor of Kandy, Mr. Kesara Senanayake was the Guest of Honour.

While applauding the successful students, the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Janbaz Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to contribute in enhancing younger generation’s prospects for better educational opportunities. The Acting High Commissioner expressed the hope that both countries would continue to tread the path that leads to greater cooperation and greater understanding in the years to follow.—INP