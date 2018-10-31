Pak not sending troops to Yemen: FM

Opp accepts FM clarification on Israel aircraft

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmoud Qureshi, responding to the points of the opposition members in the National Assembly here on Tuesday, said that Pakistan is not sending any troops to Yemen. The Foreign Minister added we only want to play a positive role for promotion of unity amongst the Muslim Ummah.

The Minister has once again emphatically stated that the Saudi Economic Package for Pakistan carries no conditionality or strings.

The foreign Minister also declared reports regarding landing of Israeli aircraft in Pakistan as baseless and concocted. The reports are contrary to the facts, said FM. He said it as “baseless” and against the fact. On the economic issues, Shah Mehmoud Qureshi called for evolving a charter of economy based on national consensus to steer the country out of current economic crisis.

Later, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif who called for an investigation into reports of an Israeli aircraft landing on Pakistani territory last week, accepted Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s clarification on reports the suspected landing.

An Israli journalist Avi Scharf, on October 26, in his tweet said an aircraft flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad with addition that the plane did not directly fly from the Israeli capital into Islamabad, but it followed a trick flight route by landing in Amman briefly to make it look like an Amman-Islamabad flight.

Opposition leader, also supported calls for a probe into the alleged incident, which resulted in severe criticism on government, by the Jamaat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl.

Share on: WhatsApp