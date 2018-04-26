Pak not having hostile designs against any country: Bajwa

Observer Report

Moscow

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan doesn’t have hostile design towards any country.

“We will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress through connectivity,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted Gen Qamar as saying on Wednesday.

The COAS, on second day of his visit in Russia, met Chief of General Staff Russian Armed Forces General Valery Vasilevich Gerasimov at the defence ministry, Moscow.

Matters relating to regional security, stability and bilateral security cooperation were discussed, the military’s media wing added.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan welcomes any initiative which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the whole region will benefit from it. COAS said that Pakistan wants to get out of the zerosum dynamics of Cold War era that is still prevalent in South Asia.

General Grasimov appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in war against terror. He said that Russia supports Pakistan’s efforts towards reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan and is willing to play a role towards that end.

Gen Bajwa met Colonel General Oleg Salyukov, Commander Russian Federation Ground Forces at Kremlin Palace on Tuesday. Upon his arrival at the palace, Gen Bajwa was presented guard of honour. National anthems of both countries were played and the COAS laid a wreath at the tomb of an unknown soldier.

Gen Salyukov acknowledged the achievements of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and it’s contributions towards regional peace and stability. The Russian Ground Forces Commander said that Pakistan is a geo-strategically important country and expressed Russia’s keenness to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation. Gen Bajwa thanked Gen Salyukov and said that Pakistan reciprocates Russia’s desire for enhanced bilateral military engagements.

The COAS acknowledged that Russia recently played a positive role to help resolve complex situations in the region. He assured that Pakistan will continue to play its part to keep conflicts away from the region and seek approaches which bring regional convergences into play rather than divergences.