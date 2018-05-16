Pak, Nepal sign MoU for cooperation in literature

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan and Nepal have signed a first ever Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation in the field of literature between the both countries. This MoU was signed in a ceremony held at Kathmandu , capital of Nepal Monday . The MoU was signed by Director General, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Rashid Hameed and Vice Chancellor, Academy of Nepal. Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, Mazhar Javed, Officer of International Affairs at National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Naushad Khaliq and other officials from Pakistan and Nepal. The authorities in both the countries will soon start work on preparing strategy for implementation of MoU under which Pakistani literature published in English language will be translated into Nepali language. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, Mazhar Javed appreciated the efforts of NH&LH Division and PAL for promotion of literature in the country. He said MoU between Pakistan and Nepal for enhancing cooperation in literature is a welcoming step and this will bring people of both countries close to each other.