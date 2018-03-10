Pak-Nepal relations

Pakistan and Nepal are regional countries and have good friendly relations free from any tension and it is quite good to note that, during PM Abbasi’s visit to Nepal, the two have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral relations.

According to media reports, it has also been agreed to further enhance cooperation between their countries in areas of economy, defence and culture. PM Abbasi told his Nepalese counterpart that Pakistan fully supports Nepal’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity as a matter of prime importance, it is heartening to see democratic culture is flourishing in Nepal as political stability is key o economic development, both Pakistan and Nepl have remained good friends over the decades and as such can add strength to their existing ties by further collaboration in the fields of culture, tourism, sports and education.

Both the leaders discussed SAARC as an important platform to explore areas of cooperation amongst regional countries for the mutual benefit of the respective populations, both also noted economic relations do not match the political will existing between Pakistan and Nepal and as such these should be further strengthened and people-to-people contacts should also be strengthened through different platforms and expressed satisfaction over the scope of cooperation between two countries at international level.

Both the Prime Ministers emphasized the need for activating Pakistan-Nepal Joint Economic Commission and the Joint Business Council to increase bilateral trade. Such frequent high-level contacts as well as exchange of delegations between the regional countries will greatly help in further strengthening relations between the two countries in different fields and boost further economic and trade relations with passage of time.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

