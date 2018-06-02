Pak Navy to acquire two modern warships from China

Zahid Chaudhary

Rawalpindi

Pakistan on Friday signed a contract to purchase two naval warships from China to further enhance its battle capabilities.

The contract to purchase two warships for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) at the Defence Ministry production. During the contract signing, Naval Staff Deputy Chief Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on occasion.

With conclusion of this contract, Pakistan Navy will now have a total of 4 x Type 054 A ships in its Fleet by 2021.

Type-054 A is an extremely potent and state of the art warship equipped with latest weapons including long range missiles and Hi-tech sensors, capable to undertake operations in all domains of naval warfare. The autonomous Type 730 provides improved reaction time against close-in threats.

It also has an H/PJ26 stealthy 76 mm dual purpose gun mount, which is a Chinese development of Russian AK-176. The adoption of smaller caliber gun is the result of the need for a higher rate of fire for air defense, including sea-skimming anti-ship missiles.

These ships are the backbone of China People’s Liberation Army Navy. Pakistan, in 2017, ordered 2 warships and with this agreement of 2 more warships, the order totals 4 Type – 054 A frigates. The acquisition of these modern ships is certainly a valuable addition to Pakistan Navy which is an ardent defender of National Maritime Interests of Pakistan.

This will enhance Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to safeguard its sea frontiers as well as fulfill regional and international obligations.

The induction of the two ships will improve Pakistan navy’s battle capabilities and will also play a significant role in maritime security operations in the region. Among others, the ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and Government authorities.