Pak Navy ships Nasr & Khyber join 50th Mauritius independence celebrations

Pakistan Navy Task Group comprising Pakistan Navy Ships KHAIBAR and NASR during an Overseas Deployment to East African Countries & Island States of Indian Ocean Region (IOR) visited Port Louis (Mauritius). PNS KHAIBAR is a Type-21 frigate and PNS NASR is a combat support ship.

The visit of PN ships was aimed to promote peace and security in the region and also to join the commencement of 50th independence celebrations of Mauritius. The period also signifies the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Republic of Mauritius. Due to significance of the historic occasion, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also joined Pakistan Navy Task Group at Mauritius.

During the visit, Commander Pakistan Fleet along with Mission Commander Cdre Javaid Iqbal and Commanding Officers of PN Ships held important meetings with political and military leadership of Mauritius and discussed matters of mutual interest and avenues for enhanced cooperation. These included call on with Mrs Ameenah Gurib Fakim, President of Republic of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Republic of Mauritius, Mrs Fazila Dawreeawoo, Vice Prime Minister of Republic of Mauritius, Mrs Roubina Jado-Jaunbocus, Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development & Family Welfare, Mr Karl Mario Nobin, Police Commissioner of Mauritius and Mr Daniel Eric Clive Laurent, Lord Mayor of Port Louis.

Taking the opportunity, officers and men of PN Ships visited Mauritius Coast Guard Training Centre while Officers and men of Mauritius Coast Guard visited PN Ships to attend Maritime Interdiction Operations & Counter Piracy workshop. A reception dinner was hosted onboard PNS NASR to mark the 50th years of standing diplomatic relations between both the countries, which were established soon after gaining of independence by Democratic Republic of Mauritius. The dinner was attended by Vice President, Vice Prime Minister, ex-President and former Vice President of Mauritius, diplomats, Govt officials, Pakistani community and other notables from civil society.

Pakistan and Mauritius enjoy cordial relations founded on the common principles of brotherhood, friendship and sovereign equality. Being littoral states of Indian Ocean Region, both countries share common maritime challenges. As an extension of Government’s foreign policy, Pakistan Navy continues proactive endeavors to enhance maritime collaboration with the Indian Ocean littoral states and this visit was also a step in this direction. The visit of Pakistan Navy’s Senior Flag Officer and Ships will certainly strengthen the existing bonds of friendship between the two countries.—INP