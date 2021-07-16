Pak Navy ship visits UK’s Portsmouth

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Zulfiquar visited Portsmouth, UK as part of Overseas Deployment (OSD).

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the ship received warm welcome by host officials upon arrival at the port.

During port stay, Mission Commander along with CO called on Commander Naval Base Portsmouth and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Ship also conducted 3rd PN-RN Bilateral Naval Ex White STAR-III with Royal Navy Ship off Portsmouth.

Exercise encompassed advanced Maritime maneuver and was aimed to enhance interoperability and strengthen bilateral relations between two navies.