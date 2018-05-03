Pak Navy provides logistic assistance to Portuguese yacht

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR (Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigate) while on counter piracy mission under Task Force-151 provided logistic assistance to sailing yacht BENYLEO 2, which was in dire need of fuel in area about 180 NM North East of Somalia. Sailing yacht BENYLEO 2 is owned by Joao Armindo Furtado of Azores Island Portugal, who is currently on round the world sailing trip with his wife Joana Amen and two children aged eight and five.

It is the first family from Azores Island to embark on round the world sailing expedition, said a statement issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy on Wednesday.