Pak Navy playing vital role in regional peace keeping: Javed Malik

Bahrain

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has said that Pakistan Navy is playing a vital and important role in regional peacekeeping and this has been acknowledged at the highest level by Combined Task Force based in Bahrain. He was speaking at a special ceremony held on board Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT commanded by Captain Ghulam Akbar which made a goodwill port-call between 15th-17th December in Bahrain.

Ambassador Javed Malik highlighted the tremendous sacrifices by Pakistan Armed forces against the war on terror and said that “Pakistan believes in working closely with all its friend and allies for regional and international stability and wishes to have warm and cordial relations with all its neighbors.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Bahrain and the GCC countries and we continue to explore new avenues to further expand our diplomatic, cultural, economic and strategic relations. The ceremony was attended by senior officers of Royal Bahrain Navy, Ambassadors from friendly countries and a large number of Pakistani community notables.—Email