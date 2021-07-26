Pak Navy partakes in Russian naval parade

Observer Report St Petersburg

A Pakistan Navy ship participated in the Russian Navy Day Parade, which was held in St Petersburg on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the parade which was attended by about 4,000 sailors, more than 50 ships, boats and submarines, as well as 48 naval aviation airplanes and helicopters.

“Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar participated in Russia Navy Day Parade. Russian President inspected the parade.

The event was attended by delegates from 21 countries,” said Pakistan Navy in a tweet from its official handle.

The Pakistan Navy ship will also attend a special event for the people of Russia at naval harbour, it added.

The official statement further said that the participation of the ship in the Russian navy parade and the participation of Russian naval ships in Aman exercises in February this year are reflection of strong and growing relationship between the two navies.