Pak Navy intercepts latest Kalvari class Indian submarine: ISPR

Pakistan Navy intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1.

According to a statement issued by the DG ISPR, the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine was trying to enter Pakistani waters and was intercepted by the Pakistani Navy.

#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.

The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6sn1WvpUVj — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 3, 2022

The military spokesman said that it was the fourth detection of Indian submarines in the last five years, and it shows Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives. However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism, Pakistan Navy has foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters.