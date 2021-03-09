Pak Navy holds exercises with Japan, Oman, Russia and US Navies

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Islamabad, 08 Mar 21: Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter participated in bilateral exercises with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force Ship ARIAKE, Royal Oman Navy Ship KHASSAB, Russian Federation Navy Ships STOIKY & KOLA and United States Navy Ship JOHN PAUL JONES in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

Exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensuring maritime security in the region.

PNS ALAMGIR is presently deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

These patrols are conducted as PN initiative to contribute toward regional maritime security and to support international efforts against the menace of maritime terrorism, piracy and narco-arms smuggling.