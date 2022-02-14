Pak Navy fulfilled a wish of Hasab Ali to become Naval officer

Pakistan Navy fulfilled the wish of Make-A-Wish child Hasab Ali 17 years old suffering from blood disorder who wished to be a Naval officer and to visit Pak Navy submarines.

In a ceremony Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Bilgrami Commander Pakistan Fleet along with senior officials of Pak Navy, decorated wish child and awarded him the honorary rank of Lieutenant. VA Owais Bilgrami appreciated Make-A-Wish foundation for its noble work and mentioned it’s an honor for Pak Navy to fulfil the wish of an ailing child who wished to be a Naval officer.

Newly inducted Lieutenant Hasab Ali accompanied by Commodore Syed Sajid Hussain Commander Submarine at Dockyard visited Augusta 90 submarine, the jewel of Pak Navy.

Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Founder Make-A-Wish Pakistan thanked Pak Navy for fulfilling the wish of critically ill Hasan Ali in a magnificent way who consider Pak Navy officers as his heroes.