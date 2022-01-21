Pak Navy assumes command of multinational CTF-150

Commodore Waqar Muhammad appointed as its new commander

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150 (CTF-150) for the 12th time.

According to reports, the change of command ceremony was held at the US Central Naval Command Headquarters in Bahrain.

Commodore Waqar Muhammad was appointed as the new commander CTF-150.

The new commander expressed his determination that the Pakistan Navy would continue to work with navies of other countries for peace and stability in the region. “The Combined Task Force ensures counter-terrorism and other illegal activities at sea,” he said. “It is performing its duties in the Indian Ocean under the supervision of Combined Maritime Forces.

The navy assumed command of the task force earlier in 2020. It conducts counter-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia and the Horn of Africa. The command of CTF-151 was previously held by the Turkish Navy.