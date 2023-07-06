Four Rear Admirals of Pakistan Navy promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral.Vice Admiral Abdul Samad was commissioned in Operations branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. During his illustrious career, the Flag Officer has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PN Submarine and Commander of Submarines Squadron.

Vice Admiral Abdul Samad is presently serving as Cdr NSFC. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Abid Hameed was commissioned in Marine Engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988. During his illustrious service career, the Admiral has held diversified Command & Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Managing Director PN Dockyard and Commander Logistics.

Presently, Vice Admiral Abid Hameed is appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Material) at Naval Headquarters. In recognition of his illustrious career, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral’s distinguished service career includes wide range of Command and Staff appointments. Presently, Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz is appointed as Commander Coast. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral’s distinguished service career includes wide range of Command and Staff appointments. Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi is presently appointed as Commander Pakistan Fleet. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).