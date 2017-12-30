Pak national security strategy

Rizwan Ghani

COUNTRY after country has dismissed Trump’s National Security Strategy. China dubbed it as “cold war” mentality, Russia called it “imperialistic” showing lack of willingness to accept multi-polar world. Indian media has cautioned the Centre to avoid being drawn too tightly into the US security embrace. Like Iran and North Korea, Europe has also dismissed it because the EU has made its own security plan after Trump’s demand for more money for NATO to provide security to the bloc. Islamabad has rejected details about Pakistan in the NSS as unfounded and belying the facts on ground. Unlike general perception, America needs Pakistan in the region. The policy accuses China and Russia of using their military might to deny America access to what it calls “critical commercial zones”. Pakistan can be that critical link to help America build trade and investment which are mentioned in the policy. But it should be without any pre-conditions, no threats of use of force and leave Pakistan’s nuclear program aside.

Instead, Pakistan should welcome America to use its CPEC infrastructure to build US trade and investment in the region. Trump should be invited to visit Pakistan to sign deals of mutual cooperation and development. Pakistan and US can cooperate in education, commerce, trade, investment, infrastructure development and land access to markets of Euro Asia including (South) China, CARS, Europe and Russia. In education, America is already running PHD program for 10,000 Pakistani scholars. It can be expanded to undergraduate level to build economy, industry and technology. By allowing 100,000 Pakistani students to educate on self finance basis annually in the US state universities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), America can help Pakistan develop just like millions of US qualified Chinese and Indian students are helping to build their countries.

On the contrary, Pakistan is not the only country which has rejected US NSS. It has been unanimously rejected in Asia and Europe as they are focused on economic and trade development. Their leaderships are trying to improve life of their citizens, create jobs, improve economies and control defense spending. Trump’s ideas of war, increase in military spending and use of force is outdated. American politicians; establishment and media should help Trump to solve differences through diplomacy, cooperation and friendship. Trump’s Asia-Pacific policy with Australia, India and Japan is gone. Australia is going to protect its economy, trade and jobs first. Abe has promised to raise the Sino-Japanese relationship to a “new stage’ in a speech marking 40th anniversary of signing the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Japan hopes to increase high-level exchanges with China, carry out reciprocal economic and trade cooperation and explore cooperation in connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative, Abe said.

India has been left toothless in the region. Sri Lanka has transferred the operations of Hambantota port to China on a lease for 99 years (9 Dec 2017). It is called the heart of the Indian Ocean because of its geographical advantage. Similarly China and Maldives have signed “ocean area cooperation papers” for free-trade and maritime plans. It has established Chinese presence in India’s backyard, border dispute with India and Trump’s Asia-Pacific Strategy. Based on Chinese strategic moves, Delhi has no option but to join the “one belt, one road” plan for peace and progress in the region. India should leave anti-region Asia-Pacific alliance, end meddling in Afghanistan and stop terrorism in the region including Pakistan. China needs to help end terrorism in the region with help of diplomacy, satellite technology and exposing actual perpetrators of so-called terrorism for vested stakes. Islamabad should further improve its relations with Tehran. It can help end Delhi’s hegemony in Kabul. Iran can link to China’s Belt and Road initiative including linking Chabahar port and Iran gas pipe line with China. Trade and commerce will help to bring permanent peace in Afghanistan. All this is vital for economic growth, national prosperity and public welfare in the region.

Accordingly, Pak-US relations need to improve. If American, China, Japan and India can work together despite having serious differences so can Pakistan and America. Trump has repeatedly said that countries are free to protect their national interests. He should also respect Pakistan policies as old ally, as part of multi-polar world and larger interest of the region. Islamabad should also try and address legitimate interests of other countries. An invitation to Trump (and even Modi) to visit Pakistan can be part of our national security strategy. Finally, there is no room for imperialism and cold war in our world. Islamabad should also dismiss Trump’s policy like rest of the world. We need leaders and visions that end poverty, improve wages, create jobs, respect rule of law and human rights, fight corruption, empower democratic institutions, hold corrupt leaders accountable, deliver justice, provide free health care, housing, education and skills to prepare average people live comfortably in knowledge based economies.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.