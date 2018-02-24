Pak name not mentioned in FATF’s grey list

Observer Report

Paris

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog on money laundering and terror financing, has made public the outcomes of its three-day plenary meeting after it concluded earlier Friday.

Despite multiple reports in international media to the contrary, Pakistan has not been featured among those countries found to have strategic deficiencies with respect to countering money laundering and combating financing for terrorism (AML/CFT).

The countries in the list issued by the FATF on February 23 include Ethiopia, Iraq, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Vanuatu and Yemen.

Pakistan’s name is also absent from the public statement issued by the regulator, even though North Korea and Iran do feature on it due to AML/CFT deficiencies in their financial systems.

Similarly, Pakistan is not mentioned in the statement of outcomes of the plenary meeting, even though it does mention reviews of progress made by countries like Spain, Brazil, Norway and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It is not yet clear if more announcements will be forthcoming. Dawn.com will keep its readers updated as more information emerges.

The FATF session in Paris which concluded on Friday was held to review proposals that included, among other things, putting Pakis­tan back on a list of countries which have failed to prevent terrorist financing.

The United States (US) and Britain had put forward a motion to place Pakistan on the FATF terrorist-financing watch list.

If adopted, the resolution would have placed Pakistan on the FATF grey-list of “jurisdictions with deficient anti-money laundering regimes”.

Pakistan was previously on the FATF watchlist from 2012 to 2015.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had tweeted Friday cautioning against speculation on the matter until there was official confirmation of the FATF decision.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, in a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday, said Pakistan had serious concerns over the motion moved by the US and United Kingdom at the FATF, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Faisal claimed that most US concerns over deficiencies in steps taken to curb money laundering and terror financing had already been addressed in 2015, when Pakistan exited the grey-list. The FO spokesperson added that Pakistan’s name being taken off the grey-list was acknowledgement of the country’s “robust mechanism” against money-laundering and terror financing, which he claimed was in line with international standards.

Prior to the FATF’s official decision, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday had taken to Twitter to announce that Pakistan has been given a three-month reprieve.

Asif had tweeted that Pakistan’s “efforts have paid (off)” during a Tuesday meeting on the US-led motion, suggesting there was “no consensus for nominating Pakistan”.

He had also suggested the meeting proposed a “three months pause” and asked for the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of FATF, to consider “another report in June”.

On the same day as Asif’s tweet, The Wall Street Journal had named China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia as the ‘friends’ who had come forward to rescue Pakistan, saying that the three countries had blocked the US’s motion to put Pakistan on the list.

Terming it a rare disagreement between Riyadh and the Trump administration, the WSJ citing officials involved in the process reported that Saudi Arabia joined Turkey and China in a move to block the US-led attempt.

According to the report, the Trump administration has also been trying to reverse the reprieve to Islamabad and pressuring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and other countries to withdraw their support to Pakistan.