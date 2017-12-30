Pak must take steps to increase exports to Japan: Toshikazu

Trade balance in favour of Japan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Consul General of Japan, Toshikazu Isomura has said that the trade balance is in favour of Japan and Pakistani Government must take steps to increase the export trade with Japan.

He was talking to the delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) led by the Senior Vice Chairman, Rafique Suleman and Secretary REAP Altaf Hussain Shaikh was also present in a meeting at his office here.

Isomura informed that around 100,000 citizens from South Asian countries (Pakistan, India, Nepal etc) living in Japan and REAP must take steps for the increase of Pakistani basmati rice. The bilateral trade between both the countries is around $2 billion and still, there is a good potential to increase. However, the trade balance is in favour of Japan and Pakistani Government must take steps to increase the export trade with Japan.

On the occasion, Rafique Suleman informed about the current rice crop and export figure of Pakistani rice. Pakistan produces about 6.5 million tons of rice annually and it exports earns about $2 billion to more than 100 countries.

Since last many years, he said rice export trade has been facing severe decline and the REAP have been working with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Ministry of Commerce for improving the situation of rice exports. There are good results are coming after taking several steps this year, he added.

Rafique Suleman said rice exports to Japan are very negligible and the REAP is planning to send a trade delegation to Japan for the marketing and promotion of Pakistani rice. He urged the Japanese Consul General for his assistance in this regard.

Rafique Suleman informed the Japanese Consul General that REAP will coordinate with Embassy of Pakistan in Japan and the TDAP for sending a trade delegation to Japan to increase Pakistan’s market share in Japan.