Pak moving towards economic stability: PM

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country is moving towards economic stability adding that Investment is the key to faster economic growth.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the targets set for the investment should be timely achieved.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the federal ministries and provincial governments to take steps for promotion of investment in the country.

The Prime Minister said the investors should be extended facilities to do business. He said the country is heading towards stability and investment is an important component to sustain and further accelerate the economic growth.

The Secretary Board of Investment apprised the meeting about the steps taken to remove obstacles in the way of investment and business in the country.