Pak-Morocco relations will further be strengthened

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Communications Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim has said during the tenure of existing democratic government record increase has been made in construction and extension of motorway and highways throughout the country. Under gigantic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a number of mega projects connecting to the ports were undertaken. He was talking during meeting with Ambassador of Morocco based in Islamabad Mr. Mohamed Karmoune who called on him at Ministry of Communications here today.

Secretary Communications Furqab Bahudar Khan, Additional Secretary Ministry of Communications Tashfeen Khan and senior officers of Ministry of Communications were also present. A detailed briefing regarding motorways and national highways and their connectivity to the Gwadar Port was also given.

Federal Minister for Communications Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim said, presently Pakistan is focusing on implementing China Pakistan Economic Corridor under which a coordinated motorways and highways network is being built throughout the country. Completion if the Western Route of the CPEC stands among priorities of the government and this 2471km long route passes through areas like D.I Khan, Zhob, Quetta, Sorab-Hoshab and Gwadar. It completion will open up new avenues of economic uplift in the developing regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. It was told that, once completed Gwadar port will become the second largest port of the world and the first largest of this region. It was informed that Morocco may be linked up with Gwadar through sea route.

Expressing interest in CPEC project, the visiting guest H.E Mohamed Karmoune said, Pakistan is making marvelous progress. He said Morocco and Pakistan are bound in age old Islamic cultural relationship. He said, brotherly ties between the two countries will further be strengthened in the years to come.