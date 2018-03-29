Pak, lucrative destination for foreign investors: BoI

Investment Forum successfully concluded in ParisObserver Report

Paris

Naeem Y. Zamindar, Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Pakistan led a 17-member Pakistani business delegation to the Pakistan Investment Forum held in Paris on Wednesday.

The Forum jointly organized by Pakistan Board of Investment, Embassy of Pakistan to France and Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) was chaired by Chairman BoI and Mr. Thierry Pflimlin, President Pakistan-France Business Council. Presentation were made by the representatives of Punjab & KP Investment Boards about business and investment opportunities in their provinces. A large number of major French companies including Renault, Total, Suez, GE, Gemalto, Vinci, Credit Agricole, Surys and Engie attended the event.

While addressing the opening session of the Forum, Chairman BOI said that Pakistan with its 207 million strong consumer base, growing economy and skilled workforce offers an excellent opportunity to the French companies for investment. He invited them to benefit from Pakistan’s lucrative and liberal investment policies. He assured them Government’s full support and facilitation for their investments in Pakistan.

Moin ul Haque the Ambassador of Pakistan to France, said that Pakistan’s economy was going through a transformation with large scale infrastructure development and connectivity projects being undertaken under CPEC. He said it is high time for French companies to explore Pakistan, which is fast becoming a regional hub for trade and business.

Thierry Pflimlin, President France-Pakistan Business Council appreciated Government of Pakistan’s initiative to hold the Investment Forum in Paris. He recalled the visit of the French business delegation to Pakistan last year and noted that such interactions would strengthen the trade and investment relations between the two countries. Noting Pakistan’s impressive economic performance, he also urged France companies to invest in Pakistan.

Later, the representatives of the Pakistan business delegation held B2B meetings with their French counterparts in diverse fields such as infrastructure development, agri-products, energy, IT, pharmaceuticals, security equipment and water management.

Naeem Y. Zamindar Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Pakistan also held separate meetings with Mr. Thierry Pflimlin, President France-Pakistan Business Council of MEDEF International, who is also the President of TOTAL Global Services, and representatives of Renault, French Development Agency and Credit Agricole. He also gave interview to French newspapers Le Figaro and Liberation.