Pak lodges strong protest with India over LoC violations

Islamabad

Foreign Office summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner on Thursday and lodged strong protest with him over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces in Nikial and Nezapir Sectors along the Line of Control.

He was told that deliberate targeting of civilians is deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Foreign Office urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate ceasefire violations and instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

However, despite calls for restraint by Pakistan, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. It carried out 594 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary this year.—INP