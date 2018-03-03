Pak lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations along LoC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Friday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to lodge protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

A day earlier, firing of mortar shells in Bhimber and Samahini sectors resulted in the martyrdom of an innocent civilian, while his wife and child got injured.

The Acting Director General South Asia told the Indian envoy that deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Frequent ceasefire violations by Indian forces are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He urged the India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate all incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

On Wednesday, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Bhimber sector along the Line of Control.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the Line of Control (LoC) despite the leadership of the two sides agreeing in November 2017 that the “spirit” of a 2003 ceasefire agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed countries have plummeted in last couple of years, with India blaming militants from Pakistan for a raid on an army base in its part of disputed Kashmir in September 2016 that killed 19 soldiers.