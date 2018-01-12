Pak Liquid Foreign Reserves looms at $20.020b

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Country’s total liquid foreign reserves shrink by $124 million and stood at $20.020 billion on 05 January, 2018.

During the week ending 05 January, 2018, SBP’s reserves decreased by $124 million to $13.983 billion, due to external debt servicing and other official payments, according to State Bank of Pakistan here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is the total liquid foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan is currently stood at $ 13.982 billion, while the net foreign reserves holding by commercial banks is $6.037 million.

