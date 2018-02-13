Pak likely to receive over $3m orders for fruits, vegetables

Observer Report

Berlin

Pakistan is likely to receive over 3 million dollars orders for fruit and vegetable exports from foreign buyers during the international exhibition ‘Fruit Logistica’ in Berlin, Germany.

The Patron-in-Chief and Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Waheed Ahmed told Pakistan Observer here on Monday.

He said there are more than 30 buyers who participated in the exhibition at Berlin ‘Fruit Logistica’ has shown deep interest in buying fruits and vegetables from Pakistan and demonstrated keen desire in availing trade opportunities which have emerged as a result of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC ) project.

Waheed said the exhibition provides a most effective international platform for exports’ enhancement of Pakistan’s Horticulture Industry and inculcates awareness about most modern Research and Technological activities.

During this year, eight Pakistani companies participated in the exhibition and an exclusive stall representing the Association (PFVA) was also installed while 25 delegates participated. The Ambassador of Pakistan, His Excellency Johar Saleem inaugurated Pakistani Pavilion. According to Waheed, Ahmed, the European countries expressed sincere desire in purchasing Pakistan Mango, Russia to buy Potato while the United Kingdom, Holland and Norway including Germany reflected keen interest to buy high-quality Pakistani dates. Similarly, buyers from Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain also expressed great interest to purchase Pakistani Kinnow. Keeping in view overwhelming responses received by Pakistani companies it’s anticipated to get export orders over 3 million dollars.

Waheed Ahmed said that the exhibition “Fruit Logistica” proved to be an effective International event for highlighting immense potential of Pakistani Horticulture sector and offered excellent opportunities for investment in this specific sector.

He extended an invitation to prominent technology companies to visit Pakistan and also apprised them of purposes and objectives of conducting a national conference in Pakistan in near future with the collaboration of PFVA and the FPCCI.

He further said with the establishment of the CPEC projects and economic zones the investors around the globe are focusing their attention on Pakistan and hence the foreign companies and Investors would also be invited next year in the proposed National Conference on Horticulture sector.

Waheed Ahmed expressed satisfaction and highly appreciated extensive efforts of Pakistani Embassy and commercial for making good arrangements and rendering assistance to Pakistani companies participated in this mega event. With close cooperation of Pakistani Embassy, Pakistani culture and traditional products prepared from Fruits & Vegetables would also be advertised so that this unique opportunity can be fully exploited for enhancement of exports.