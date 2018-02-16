Pak lifestyle, furniture expo from today

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Pakistan lifestyle and furniture Expo 3-day mega exhibition is going to kick off from today and will continue till day after tomorrow here.

The top 50 Furniture brands will exhibit at the event. Master Foam is the official sponsor of the event, while Master Celeste, Inter wood, Decent Furnishers, Chinese Craftsman, Style & Comfort, wood castle, ikon home, Su casa are the other major exhibitors. Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture will be able to enjoy special discount of up to 30% on different items exhibited at the event.

This exhibition will also provide the younger designers and architects to see the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals. Pakistan’s wood industry is well developed and captures 95% of the country’s total market for furniture. The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture with Chiniot, alone meets 80% of furniture demand in the country, Gujarat, with world-class furniture, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi being important centers.

The event will be attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Government Bodies leading businessmen, parliamentarians, Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, FPCCI delegation, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegations and in this regard delegations from China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and, Bangkok have confirmed their participation while delegations from other countries are too be expected.

Furniture Pakistan is endeavoring to develop the Furniture sector of Pakistan through capacity building, transfer of technology, advisory services and market linkages. Furniture industry of Pakistan may play a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan if the government resolves its basic issues and declare it as an industry. Import of furniture is a viable threat to our deprived furniture sector and we should devise policies to cater this threat.