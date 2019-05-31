Ali Sukhanver

IN an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, after the horrifying Easter Sunday bombings, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingh said that his government would not hesitate to seek Islamabad’s help to trace the terrorists and eliminate them. He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Sri Lanka in her war on terror. In the same interview he rubbished New Delhi’s veiled attempts to associate Pakistan with the brutal massacre of innocent people. He said referring to Pakistan, “I see this tragic event as further strengthening the trust that exists between our countries and increasing cooperation.” The horrible Easter Sunday bombings claimed the life of 53 people including 45 children; hundreds were severely injured. As per tradition, the Modi Govt simply started its efforts of searching Pakistan behind this brutal massacre just after the incident.

In response to the India’s blames against Pakistan, the Sri Lankan Army Chief Mahesh Senanayake said in an interview with the BBC that according to the information they have, a few of the suicide bombers who carried out attacks on Easter Sunday had visited Kashmir, Kerala and Bengaluru in India to possibly be trained in carrying out terrorist activities. Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake said that it is suspected that the attackers had travelled to India to establish links with other terrorist organizations. The statements of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingh and that of the Army Chief Mahesh Senanayake not only strengthened the relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka but also gave a shut-up call to the Indian conspirators who are always eager to frame Pakistan in every act of terrorism. They must cannot realize that the ‘Pulwama Strategy’ be successful all the time. Unfortunately whenever our Indian friends find us in some temporary phase of trouble, political or financial, they simply expedite their anti-Pakistan campaign. Blaming Pakistan for Sri Lanka bombing incident is also a part of the same campaign. It is nothing but a foolish thought that by fixing Pakistan in Sri Lanka bombing type of incident, the conspirators would succeed in adding more to the problems of Pakistan. As far as Pakistan is concerned, this all is simply a routine matter. The present financial crisis in Pakistan is in no way more severe and intense than the blazing fire of foreign supported terrorism which Pakistan has successfully extinguished. Pakistanis are a nation which has a lot of courage and determination of overcoming all such crises.

It is true that at present Pakistan is sailing in somewhat troubled economic waters; a deep rooted economic crisis has compelled Pakistan to go to the IMF for a bail-out package worth 6 Billion US Dollar. Going to the IMF is neither a sin nor a crime. IMF is an international institution whose primary job is to assist member countries who are in an economic difficulty. According to IMF’s own website, “The IMF provides policy advice and financing to members in economic difficulties and also works with developing nations to help them achieve macroeconomic stability and reduce poverty”. Approaching the IMF for financial assistance is nothing new and nothing novel as so many countries had been doing so in the past. Getting financial assistance from the IMF doesn’t mean National Death; this assistance works as an oxygen tent in case of emergency. Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, while talking to media, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that the government could not have bridged the financing gap of $12 billion on its own. This gap is the result of financial mismanagements of the previous governments. To bring back the financial stability, the government was left with no other way but to seek assistance from the IMF. Things would stabilize with the passage of time, though the nation will have to bear some extra burden but for the time being. We cannot exclude imminence of hard days from our life as such days are also an integral part of life. We have ample examples of the countries which had to encounter sudden hardships and troubles during their smooth-way journey to destination of peace and prosperity. From Iran, Kuwait and Iraq to US and UK, list of such countries is not very short.

The US itself is one of the biggest borrowers as well as lenders. At the end of October 2018, the US Treasury said in a report that it expected to issue about $425 billion in debt that quarter, raising its 2018 borrowing to more than $1.3 trillion, a 145 percent increase from the $546 billion issued in 2017. The 2018 total would be the largest annual total since 2010, when the Treasury issued $1.586 trillion in debt. In 2008, the United Kingdom also had to face a severe financial crisis. Commenting upon that crisis, a report said, “In 2008, the US’s largest investment bank, Lehman Brothers, collapsed, sparking an unprecedented crisis in the global financial system. Stock markets tumbled across the world as the scale of the problems facing all banks became clear. In the UK, RBS, Lloyds and HBOS had to be rescued with taxpayers’ money.” In short lending and borrowing is an essential part of the running financial system all over the world. It is simply a stupid thought if some thinks that the present financial crisis would weaken Pakistan; certainly soon we shall be out of it. As a nation, it is our belief that after every dark night there is a shining bright day waiting for us. We all shall be welcoming that shinning bright day very soon and we wish and desire the same for our old friend Sri Lanka.

—The writer is freelance columnist based in Multan.