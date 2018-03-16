Pak-Kyrgyzstan agree to enhance mutual relations in defence, other fields

Armed Forces Chief of Kyrgyzstan calls on Defence Minister Khurram

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Rayimbedi Duyshenbiev called on Federal Minister for Defence, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan in his office at Ministry of Defence Rawalpindi on Thursday. While welcoming the dignitary the Defence Minister said that Pakistan greatly valued its friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan and looked forward to further strengthen this friendship.

Both the sides agreed that there was considerable potential to further enhance mutual relations in defence and other fields. The minister expressed satisfaction on the recent ratification of bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual training.

He stated that Pakistan looked forward to further enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan at bilateral as well as within the framework of regional and international organizations. He also highlighted that regional stability security and peace were our common goals.

The minister stressed on further diversification and strengthening of defence cooperation between the two sides through a broad based agreement.

He also suggested regular exchange of defence delegations to each other’s training institutions.

The expertise of armed forces of Pakistan in the field of counter-terrorism along with related training facilities was also mentioned by the Defence Minister. The visiting dignitary highlighted the importance Kyrgyzstan placed on strengthening defence collaboration with Pakistan.

He supported the idea of a wide ranging MoU on military and technical cooperation. He also invited the Defense Minister to visit Kyrgyzstan at his convenience. Dastgir also appraised Major General Duyshenbiev of the capabilities of Pakistan’s Defence Industries and mentioned that Pakistan could meet the requirements of Kyrgyz Armed Forces.

He also extended invitation to the Kyrgyz delegation to visit Pakistan to participate in IDEAS-2018.